When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I used to play “school” with my stuffed animals.
What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing on a tropical beach with John.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I love to take naps!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Completing my first Catholic Heart Work Camp. I suffered from elevation sickness among other things — it started off rough! However, by the end of the week, I felt better, helped many families, my heart had been changed and I experienced a closeness to God that I had never felt before.
It really stinks when … people are disrespectful.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Perseverance. (My mom would say “stubborn.”)
I always laugh when … I hear a corny joke, especially if it is a corny science joke.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Grace Schell. She was my son’s best friend, and I thought of her like a daughter. My Uncle Gary. He has been gone for almost 18 years. My Grandma Gladys. She died when I was 2, and I don’t remember her. I would give all of them a long hug and tell them how much I love them and miss them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … watch HGTV. (I love to see the before and after of the home renovations.)
People who knew me in high school thought I was … into my classwork.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … when I shook Mike Ditka’s hand and took a pic with him.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a Cubs game.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … stop exercising. I love spending time with my friends working out, walking or going to spin class.
America should be more concerned about … our children. After being in education for almost 25 years, it is so important that we teach our students/children to think for themselves, teach them how to research and make knowledgeable decisions and to think critically.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … clothes and shoes.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … AccuWeather to check out the weather forecast.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Do no harm.” A retired administrator, who is also a close friend, gave me this advice when I started my job as a principal. This advice is at the center of every decision I make pertaining to the students and staff at the school.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … country music or ‘80s rock.
I always get sentimental when … I see pictures of my boys. I am very proud of both of them!
The older I get, the more I realize … how important family and friends are in my life.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … I wouldn’t. I am the strong person I am today because of all the events that have happened in my life up to this point. Not that I have liked all of my life experiences, but they have shaped me into the person I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … It’s not clothing, but a necklace. John surprised me with a necklace for our 20th anniversary. We don’t usually give each other gifts, so it meant the world to me that he took the time to pick out something so special for me.
If I’ve learned anything at all … A positive attitude, a true love for God, a love for family/friends and a kind heart will get you far in this world. #BeLikeGrace.