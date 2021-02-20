With MINDY SIBLEY
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a veterinarian because I love animals and science.
What would you rather be doing right now? Driving down country roads.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I am fanatical with my teeth.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The birth of my granddaughter.
It really stinks when ... they don’t put the toilet seat down.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Nurturer.
I always laugh when ... I’m with friends.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, my dad and my grandma. I miss them and would love to see and talk to them one more time.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit outside in the sun and read a book.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... The closest I’ve been to a famous person was front row at a Gary Allen and Jake Owen concert.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to a concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... bungee jump.
America should be more concerned about ... buying American-made products to keep industry here and provide more jobs.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... MSN and read all the headlines.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Treat others the way you want to be treated.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... anything country.
I always get sentimental when ... I look at old family photos.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life is short. Live every day like it’s your last.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... get a college degree.
My favorite item of clothing is ... flip-flops. All I wear in the summer. Flip-flops equal sunshine, water and good times.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Life is what you make of it.