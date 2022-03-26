When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an eye doctor, because as a kid who didn’t get glasses until the fourth grade and who loved the feeling of finally being able to see, I wanted to give that to others.
What would you rather be doing right now? Working on a house project. There is nothing quite like seeing something transform right in front of your eyes and the feeling of knowing you made it all happen. I love the problem-solving that happens inside of Home Depot and especially when I can solve the problem before my husband. I would love a paint sprayer one day and to learn how to use a tile wet saw to really open up the world of projects at my fingertips.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … You would think as the fire chief’s daughter who met her husband through the Quincy Fire Department Explorer Post that I know how to prevent fires. You would think wrong, as I can say that I have almost caught our house on fire twice and know, rather, how to stop fires once they start.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I will forever be grateful for the generosity of the Scholz family and all our donors who truly changed my life with making the Wilhelm Johnson Scholz STEM Lab at St. Peter School possible. The dedication ceremony in November was the capstone event to say thank you for making it possible, and I felt extremely proud to have been able to speak and showcase the hard work of my students.
It really stinks when … others can’t see themselves the way you see them. So many people I know struggle with worry or doubt, and I wish they could see themselves with the admiration I have for them. The same goes for the opposite. I wish, when in the midst of the chaos of my own life, I had the ability to see myself with more grace and how those I love and how God sees me.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Positive.
I always laugh when … I get the opportunity to be with friends, especially on our summer vacation together.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My late grandpa, Ron Hinkamper. He still to this day is my hero, and I would love to talk to him about what it is like to be a mom as this is a role that I love that he never got to see me fulfill. Pope Francis, as I love how he is bringing the Catholic faith into the modern world while respecting the beautiful foundation of the church. Ruth from the Bible as my daughter is named after this loyal woman who I love to get advice from and just be inspired by.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … lay in the hammock in my yard with Andrew and Ruth with our dog laying underneath us listening to the wind chimes in the background.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet and shy, until they truly took the time to know me. Those who knew me best thought I was a perfectionist and outgoing.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Barack Obama when he visited Quincy to give a speech. I was able to sit behind him in the crowd and then shake his hand after his speech.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a winery with my husband and friends, and bonus points if they have macaroni and cheese like Village Vineyard in Camp Point.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … jump out of a perfectly good airplane. My fear of heights is very real, and I have no desire to go skydiving.
America should be more concerned about … early childhood education and early intervention for those struggling. From birth to four years old is an extremely formative time for kids. If we can do as much as we can to help their brains develop and grow in more than one way during this time period, the better they will be in the future.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … eggs and canned goods. My husband and I have 200 chickens and own a farm-fresh egg business together, so we never run out. Together we also plant a huge garden the last weekend in April every year and spend our summer canning and freezing our produce to last us throughout the year.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Pinterest or to the Instagram Stories of my favorite DIYers. I love to find inspiration for my next project and learn from others in a non-intimidating way.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Shortly after having my daughter and returning to work, I remember feeling overwhelmed and found myself putting myself down on things not done. A co-worker said to me “Nicole, is what you are doing right now what you want to teach your daughter?” Suddenly it hit me that all the over-analyzing I have always done is a trait I did not want to pass down to her, and I never want her to feel inadequate. Since then, I have changed my perspective and given myself more grace, making me a better person and mom to Ruth Mae.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … It is a tie between “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and my favorite church song “Sanctuary” that I sing to my daughter daily.
I always get sentimental when … I talk about my relationship with my Papa, Ron Hinkamper. There was no problem he could not solve. I will always cherish my memories of spending time with him at our family farm drinking sweet tea and eating a chicken salad sandwich.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is too short to spend it over-analyzing every single thing, something from someone who often did this. I am learning to get better every day.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have married my husband in May instead of October so that my grandpa could have been there. He barely missed the opportunity.
My favorite item of clothing is … my wedding dress, because I was able to wear it for my grandpa before he passed away making him the first person to see me in it. I later converted it into a baptismal gown for my daughter that I am so excited to use with all my children on their baptism day.
If I’ve learned anything at all … You will never regret following your gut and the direction you feel God is sending you. As scary as it may seem in the moment, it always is worthwhile and leads to immense joy. It is because of this I now teach STEM, and as scary as it was at the start, I know it was meant to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.