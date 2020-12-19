With Pattie Paxton
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a writer or an actress, until I learned I have a serious case of stage fright.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging with family and close friends or playing tennis/pickleball.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the 1990 Dow Jones Editorial internship.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching the boys’ academic, athletic and musical pursuits. They have learned the value of hard work and practice.
It really stinks when ... people use the word “busy” as an excuse. You are never too busy to take a little time for those who are important to you.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Generous.
I always laugh when ... I’m with my husband, family and friends.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather, Harry F. Montag. We were very close, and he died when I was 19. I still miss him very much. Pope Francis and Brené Brown. We’d have a lively discussion about vulnerability.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... curl up with a good book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... That was so long ago. I asked some of my schoolmates to answer this for me. Their replies: fun-loving, caring, energetic, positive, spirited and enthusiastic, as well as always selecting great music. I was the energy in the room and got people excited for what was going to happen next.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Marvin Hamlisch — and he bumped into me walking out of the Fox Theatre in St. Louis!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... travel anywhere with my favorite people.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... stop playing tennis and golf.
America should be more concerned about ... the seductiveness of socialism. This country was built by independent people and small businesses. Socialism stifles ingenuity and growth.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... pictures/snapshots. I was high school yearbook editor and now my family’s genealogy archivist.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... whig.com, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, Daily Word, Dynamic Catholic, Give Us This Day, Facebook, Ancestry.com and Google. This pretty much covers current events, consciousness (spirituality), connections and curiosity. If you’re not curious about things, you are not honoring your education and your brain.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Both my parents and grandparents told me to thank God daily and always be kind.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... I am eclectic! WGEM, WGCA, podcasts and any kind of music depending on my mood — Broadway to pop to country to classical to rap/hip hop. When the boys were younger, sometimes it would be absolute silence when I had the car to myself.
I always get sentimental when ... people remember shared experiences.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life will throw you a lot of curveballs. How you handle (or meet) the curves determines whether you hit one out of the park or strike out.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... No “do-over.” My experiences, good and bad, have shaped the person I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a Looney Tunes Sylvester the Cat sweatshirt that says “Thaint Louith.” Bill gave it to me when were dating. It’s very worn, still in good shape and my “chillin’” attire.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Life is short. Cherish the good people in your life and your great relationships.