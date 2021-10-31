When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a cowboy or soldier (like most little boys desire).
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling and sightseeing.Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I was the law librarian for the Superior Court, Mohave County, AZ.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating from the University of Notre Dame and, also, graduating from the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy.
It really stinks when … people write “alot” as one word.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Friendly.
I always laugh when … I see the comments of Trump supporters.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Grant and my great-grandfather, John Jackson Browning, because of my love of studying the Civil War.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … kick back in my recliner and watch TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Barack Obama when he was in Quincy and came to observe us loading sandbags during the flood.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel just about anywhere.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … eat beets.
America should be more concerned about … the environment because this is the only home we will ever have.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … I try not to hoard anything.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook because that is where I can interact with family and friends throughout the world.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There is no particular piece of advice, but many that I have picked up through the years.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … classic rock.
I always get sentimental when … I hear great religious hymns.
The older I get, the more I realize … that life goes by very quickly.If I had one “do-over,” I would … have no do-overs. What was will always be. Don’t look back, but look forward to what is to come.
My favorite item of clothing is … my kilts — fun to wear and always get compliments.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Take one day at a time, and don’t be overly concerned about the future.
