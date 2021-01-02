When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... the president. I was, and still am, a huge sports fan, and my friends all wanted to be baseball players, but I read history even as a child and I wanted to be the president.
What would you rather be doing right now? Floating in the Caribbean on a big boat with a frozen drink in my hand sounds pretty amazing.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I was the Raider for a short time until Mr. Heilmann unceremoniously relieved me of my duties, and that is another story.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day I became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning.
It really stinks when ... the St. Louis Cardinals lose, and stinks is not a strong enough word.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? In my current position, diplomatic.
I always laugh when ... I watch “The Other Guys” with Will Ferrell. “Aim for the bushes?”
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. I would like to see how the old man dealt with Jefferson and Hamilton going at it like two Kardashian sisters over dinner.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit and relax and read a book on history.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... just not quite right.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I met a few presidents. I snuck into the FOB (Friends of Bill) section at an event and met Bill Clinton, and I met Barack Obama legitimately.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... hang out with my best friend Rob. He lives across the country, so we don’t get together much, but it would be good to see him.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... I’m a poor guy working for a nonprofit. I am sure there are things, but that list is extremely small. I definitely would never do anything to hurt my country — not today ISIS.
America should be more concerned about ... any movement away from our founding principles of democracy, liberty and individual freedom. These are the things that truly make America exceptional. It is not the money, military or land. We have not always lived up to those basic tenets, and democracy is not easy, but if we keep our focus on democracy and freedom with a sense of decency and empathy, then government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... cranberry sauce. I bought way too much for the holidays, and now it is sitting in the pantry.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Cardinals news, trade rumors, etc.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Our problems are man-made; therefore, they can be solved by man. And man can be as big as he wants. No problem of human destiny is beyond human beings. Man’s reason and spirit have often solved the seemingly unsolvable, and we believe they can do it again.” This is a quote from President Kennedy’s American University speech in 1963, and it is important to remember.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... The Boss — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
I always get sentimental when ... I hear “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I get chills every time I hear it.
The older I get, the more I realize ... how important it is not to get too fired up or upset about things that do not have a long-term impact on my life.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have gone to law school. I seriously considered it. A friend and I always said we were going to open up a law firm. We even had the name picked out. He didn’t go to law school either.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my military dress uniform. I do not wear it often, but it is the only piece of clothing I have that shows my accomplishments.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it is that “I hope you live in interesting times.” Considered by some to be a blessing, it was originally a curse and never uttered by Confucius, but I like to think of it as a blessing. Make your life mean something, live with decency and do not let your human failings get you too far down. Tomorrow is another chance to do better.