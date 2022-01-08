When I was a kid, I wanted to be … the next Walter Payton, but since I was 5 feet, 6 inches and had no talent, I thought I could be anything else in the world, so I chose to be a teacher. I soon saw that was way too much work, so I became a superintendent.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love hiking and watching our students compete or perform. Maybe someday, I can do both at the same time. We have the technology.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I am actually a pretty shy and private person.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I love seeing my children succeed and happy. I also love seeing people that work for me being promoted or recognized. That is the best feeling of accomplishment I can have!
It really stinks when … The older I get, the more pet peeves I have. My biggest pet peeve is people who have a lot of pet peeves.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I have seen a lot of people on social media over the last 18 months describing me, but we will keep this “G” rated. I would love to think respectful.
I always laugh when … my son and daughter joke around with me. Nobody makes better fun of me than they do!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Ulysses S. Grant, Gen. Robert E. Lee and comedian Robin Williams. It would be educational and hilarious!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … leave my office with a clean desk and email inbox. I know I am starting the next day fresh.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … short, small, little talent and funny. I think those were the exact words used by my basketball coach.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I briefed two presidents, but I would say riding an elevator with Redd Foxx is the closest.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … help someone, especially a child in need. That sounds a bit corny, but it takes a lot for me to cancel a commitment.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … I am pretty cheap, so I would do quite a bit for one million dollars, but I do not think I would hurt someone else.
America should be more concerned about … coming together as Americans. I am very concerned about how divisive we are. We are more alike than we think.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Chicago Bears items, but I am close to selling them.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … unfortunately social media. It is very much work-related. When I retire, I will cut back on that quite a bit.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Sometimes you have to piss your boss off to make your soldiers happy. My sergeant major told me that early in my career.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … classic rock, Mad Dog Sports or (a bit embarrassed to say) Howard Stern.
I always get sentimental when … I read “Where the Red Fern Grows” or “Stone Fox,” or I watch “Rudy.”
The older I get, the more I realize … my family and friends are the most important people in the world to me.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have explored my individual biases much earlier in my life.
My favorite item of clothing is … a Blue Devil pullover. It is comfortable, warm and the right color.
If I’ve learned anything at all … I have seen too many great people and friends pass way too soon. Take advantage of every day, make an impact and enjoy life. We have no guarantee for tomorrow.
