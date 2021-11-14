When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an interior designer. I was very into “Designing Women.” I wanted to be Julia Sugarbaker.
What would you rather be doing right now? Making something. I love art and carpentry. I’m a metalsmith (silver mostly), and I make a lot of my own jewelry.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … There isn’t much I won’t tell people. As an extrovert, I’m generally an open book.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my son swore into the Wyoming National Guard.
It really stinks when … Rudeness is the worst. I’ve told my own kids, kids I’ve worked with (as an educator in past jobs) and even several adults: You can say or do anything in kindness.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Chatty.
I always laugh when … Puns are my favorite, but dad jokes are a close second.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Brene Brown, Jennifer Lawrence and Ryan Reynolds. I think we’d learn a little and then laugh until we hurt.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … eat a good meal and hang out with my husband (and our daughter if she’s around).
People who knew me in high school thought I was … silly and kind.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I don’t remember, so I don’t think it’s happened yet.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Italy with my husband.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … buy a lot of fancy clothes.
America should be more concerned about … communication. In a world where we have all of the information a person could want at our fingertips, we’re losing the ability to have real, in-person conversations with each other.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … art supplies.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook because it keeps me in touch with friends and family from all over the world.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You can wrestle with a pig and you’ll both get dirty, but only the pig likes it. My husband told me that many years ago.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … these days I’m listening to my ‘90s alt rock playlist. It varies depending on my mood, though.
I always get sentimental when … I look at old photos, generally from when my kids were little.
The older I get, the more I realize … the most important thing is how we treat people. It’s what we will truly be remembered for.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … skip it. All of my choices have led me to where I am, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.
My favorite item of clothing is … the flannel shirt I bought my husband on our 20th anniversary trip to Bend, Oregon. I accidentally shrunk it a few months later, so I took it over.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that the people we meet are in our lives to teach us lessons. Good or bad, there’s an opportunity to learn something.
