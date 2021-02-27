With SANDRA SHORE
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a criminal psychologist. I’ve always been intrigued by how others think, and I was into all the crime shows. Still am.
What would you rather be doing right now? Walking my dog.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Earning my accredited airport executive designation. It’s the highest certification you can reach in the airport industry and is a rigorous process. I was very proud to be able to accomplish it at such a young age. A close second would be not falling during my “Dancing with the Stars” performance.
It really stinks when ... people judge one another. There’s no need for it.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Animated. Good or bad, I always get real excited about everything.
I always laugh when ... my dog’s lips get stuck.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jaden Schwartz, because I’ve been fangirling over him since 2012. Stan Musial, because he may be the best person that ever lived. My dad, because he would love to meet both.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... drink a Bud Select on the couch with my dog.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a hippie.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Tony LaRussa. I ran into him when I was working at the then Scottrade Center.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to space.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... be a Blackhawks fan.
America should be more concerned about ... misinformation.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... dog beds.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Google, because I’m either trying to prove I’m right or looking up how to spell something.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? All things must pass. Thanks, George Harrison.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... NPR.
I always get sentimental when ... I get to kick a soccer ball.
The older I get, the more I realize ... you pay for the things you put your body through.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... go back and fly to Denver to see Sixto Rodriquez when my dad called me up last minute.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my robe. I live in it.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... It’s to do what makes you uncomfortable.