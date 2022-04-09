When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a history teacher, ever since my dad came home from a flea market with a huge, multi-volume Illustrated History of the U.S. that totally captured my imagination. I still remember the illustrations of American sailors fighting the Barbary pirates.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’m working on several side research/writing projects when not teaching, so I’m always looking to find time to work on those. Aside from that, I like to watch movies with my lovely wife Heather.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … incredibly, I actually don’t technically know how to type. For a college professor, that is no doubt extremely odd. When I was in high school, I had the option of taking typing or taking more gym classes. More gym seemed like the right call at the time.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Finishing my doctorate and then getting it in shape to publish as a book. That took a long time and a lot of work. I was glad to have it in the rearview mirror.
It really stinks when … people endlessly criticize teachers for no other reason than indulging their own groundless, hysterical suspicions. Stop beating up on teachers, people, and let them do their jobs. Give your fears a rest please.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I’d like to think that it would be “kind.”
I always laugh when … people tell bad jokes. I love puns, dad jokes, whatever you want to call them. The sillier the better. Not everyone finds them funny, but I do.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? At the risk of being too much of a history nerd, I’d love to have a long conversation with Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton. So many of our political debates these days seem to revolve around debating what the founding fathers would think; it would be nice to find out.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax at home with my wife and our cats, do some reading and watch a documentary or movie.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a class clown who talked too much. They were right.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Bill Clinton on July 4, 1996, when his motorcade stopped to talk to the crowd after he spoke at an Independence Day event. I shook his hand as he came by and also talked to his Chief of Staff Leon Panetta for a couple of minutes. It was very cool meeting a president, and I was struck by how large his head was. Seriously.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … spend time with my parents. We didn’t get a chance to travel to Ohio over Christmas due to us both being sick off and on the whole time. Hopefully we’ll get there this summer for a good long visit.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … spend any time around clowns. I’m one of those people who find them very unsettling. Very. Unsettling.
America should be more concerned about … ending our outrage addiction and consider that a lot of the anger people are feeling right now is self-made. We all need to stop reading only media that we agree with and stop gobbling up content that is clearly designed to stir up anger and divide us. And we all need to remember that it’s not just “the other side’s media” that is the problem. It all is a problem. And off switches do exist and should be used more often.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … I have a pretty impressive number of Culver-Stockton T-shirts and hoodies collected over the years. Gotta be 20 or so, if not more. We are going to eventually make them into a quilt or the like.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Most of my time on the internet is spent either reading news sites or doing research in online archives and newspaper databases for my history projects.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was a kid, my dad said something to me that I always remember and try to act on. He told me “Don’t be intimidated by people with more money or fancy jobs. They are probably as full of baloney (note: my dad did not actually say baloney) as anybody else.” That really stuck with me, and it is, in my experience, absolutely true.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … I am an incurable (and probably very annoying) channel flipper and tend to bounce around from station to station on satellite radio. Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of Rolling Stones radio and a lot of a ‘90s station called “Lithium,” and when I’m not on those, I tend to roam randomly.
I always get sentimental when … I’m around my four cats – Bitsy, Lucy, Johann and Doris. They run our house basically and get whatever they want.
The older I get, the more I realize … that empathy is one of our most lacking character traits. We seem to have made refusing to see things from another person’s perspective and assuming that our view is the only right one into something of an art form in this country. We need to learn more about each other, to listen to one another and to remember that most of us don’t really know what the heck we are talking about so there is plenty of room for alternate opinions.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … Can we redo the end of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series so my Indians can win this time?
My favorite item of clothing is … I’ve had a blue Culver-Stockton hoodie since fall 2008, and I still wear that thing all the time. It’s great for lazing around the house, working outside or wearing to sporting events. And for some reason, even though I’ve had it for 14 years, it’s not stained or torn like most things of mine, by some miracle.
If I’ve learned anything at all … We all need to be much more savvy and cautious consumers of electronic media. Don’t get your news from social media. Always read below the headlines. Stop letting other people create and direct your outrage. And don’t let whether or not you like something have anything to do with whether or not you actually believe it to be true.
