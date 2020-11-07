When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... It shifted from scientist to astronaut to baseball player. I think every boy in the ‘70s went through a phase where he wanted to be a professional baseball player.
What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing at some interesting hideaway with my family — maybe even letting the kids bring their dogs along, too.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I once got paid as an event speaker. I delivered a speech for an annual dinner in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Receiving a beautifully written note from my daughter telling me that she thought that I was a great father.
It really stinks when ... people throw cigarette butts out of a moving car. If you don’t want that in your car, why do you think the rest of us want that in our world?
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Patient.
I always laugh when ... having dinner with my “theater group” friends, which is a bit of a misnomer since we haven’t gone to the theater together in a few years.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I’m going to say my dad, his dad and his grandfather. I think it would be fascinating to talk about family history and changes that four generations of Koontz men had seen.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit and share stories about the day with my wife. It’s just a good way to process what’s going on, and there’s almost always laughing.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... one of the “smart” kids and maybe a bit of a smart aleck.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I got the chance to shake hands with Sam Walton when he was in town trying to sneak a peek at his competition (the Jacks store at 3200 Broadway).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... play some doubles with Roger Federer.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... give up chocolate.
America should be more concerned about ... the national debt. We can’t keep spending money and handing the bill to our kids and grandkids.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... lip balm. (I can thank my wife for that.)
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... I make the rounds on social media for a bit and check the news. Because I have guys that work outside, I’m also regularly checking weather.com.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” Hard to beat Biblical wisdom.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... anything but commercials — I’m a station surfer and will try almost any one for a while, at least until the next commercial comes on.
I always get sentimental when ... I see the innocent looks and attitudes of little children, especially my granddaughters. I want to protect them from the cynicism and sarcasm that will surely soon arrive.
The older I get, the more I realize ... Everyone wants to be loved, and everyone is weird in their own way.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... not take it. All the mistakes have helped make me who I am. Hopefully I’ve learned from them.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I’m afraid I’ve got nothing on this one. I’m not a huge clothes person, and I don’t have a “favorite” with any history or meaning.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... You’ll never make everyone happy. Pick your battles, and do the best you can.