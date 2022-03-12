When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a storm chaser. I love watching the storms.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would love to be on a warm, sunny beach.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I used to show Boer goats and travel all over to shows with my family.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Accepting my current job with University of Illinois Extension as the 4-H program coordinator. I have a passion for 4-H and helping the youth.
It really stinks when … you’re running late. If I’m not at least 10 minutes early, I’m late!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Random.
I always laugh when … something is funny to me, or when I do random things. Laughter is the best medicine.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Great-Grandpa John Day to learn more about the family history and the best places to travel. Ellen DeGeneres. I think she is a good person and super funny. Matthew McConaughey. He has gone through a lot in life, and I think he has had many ups and downs in life. His book, “Greenlights,” is my favorite.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … play with my kids and be outside.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … fun to be around and always smiling.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Well, I didn’t meet him, but I was front row at a Jason Aldean concert and Thomas Rhett was opening up for him, and I touched his hand. Today Thomas Rhett is my favorite music artist.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a weeklong beach vacation.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … willingly touch a spider, or hurt someone.
America should be more concerned about … overall health. Being healthy is so important, especially for a good quality of life. There are so many things that we can do to help ourselves.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … pens.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … look at the radar.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You can do anything you set your mind to – Grandma Sandy Thompson.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … a variety of music. It changes daily, depending on my mood and if my kids are in the car with me. Sometimes it’s children’s music!
I always get sentimental when … I’m looking at pictures from when I was a child, or when my kids were babies. It makes you appreciate what you have and the time that was spent with family and friends.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is too short. Spend it with people who make you happy and bring out the best in you.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have done the work to get my FFA American Degree.
My favorite item of clothing is … I can’t say I have a favorite item of clothing, but I always love a good hoodie.
If I’ve learned anything at all … If you want something, go for it. You won’t regret it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.