When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a special education teacher. I have a disabled brother, and I wanted to be able to give a voice to other kids like him.
What would you rather be doing right now? Shopping.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … recognition and praise make me very uncomfortable.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Receiving my Blue Devil Coin. Sometimes you’re not sure if you’re doing enough, but that recognition made all the hard moments worth it.
It really stinks when … people chew loud.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Communication. I think the way we communicate things will determine the temperature of every conversation.
I always laugh when … my students think I’m old.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandma Darlene Ritterbusch. She was such a beautiful soul who loved her family deeply and looked at life with such a positive, hopeful perspective. Jane Addams. She fought for the rights of people who couldn’t always fight for themselves. Laura Ingalls Wilder. She was brave enough to share her life, and it turned into an amazing career.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home, get in my cozy chair and just have some quiet time to myself.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … hopefully nice, outgoing and always game for a dress up day!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’m not sure I’ve had a brush with greatness yet. I have met the Gem Bird a few times.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … sit in a quiet library and read.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … leave my job working with amazing kids.
America should be more concerned about … our education system and the way it will affect future generations.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … clothes and shoes. Just ask my husband.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Amazon. I couldn’t survive without that two-day shipping.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I’m not sure it was so much advice as much as it was an example of how I wish to live my life. My Grandma Darlene Ritterbusch taught me that life and marriage does not have to be perfect for you to make the best of it. I don’t remember her ever speaking a bad word about anyone.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … ‘90s hip-hop.
I always get sentimental when … I watch my children doing things they love.
The older I get, the more I realize … how important it is to surround yourself with good people.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have appreciated more what my parents tried to instill in me.
My favorite item of clothing is … Not so much clothing, but I have a locket of my grandmother’s that has her picture and my grandpa’s picture in it. They were married over 70 years, and I cherish it.
If I’ve learned anything at all … We all have the ability to change our world.
