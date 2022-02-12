When I was a kid … I don’t remember wanting to be any one thing in particular. I decided what my career was going to be after making some poor choices of my own, and that was forensic psychology. The why of that choice was the fascination with how people make choices about their own behaviors.
What would you rather be doing right now? At this very moment I am doing what I want to do, and that is helping to empower others.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … Shellie Wear and I did not like each other at all when we first met. One reason for me is the pesky Harley-Davidsons coming in and out of the trailer park.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? (This presumptuous question infers that a wedding day or the birth of a child is part of pride in everyone’s life and they have that “proudest” moment opportunity.) The proudest moment for myself is the realization of my value as a human being.
It really stinks when … as a society there is still such a deep misunderstanding of the importance of taking care of one’s mental health and people are stigmatized into believing taking care of your mental health needs is a sign of weakness.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Integrity.
I always laugh … every chance I get, anytime.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? This is a hard one. Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, to hear him speak about the universe. My maternal grandmother, to have a conversation with her as an adult and hear her history. H.P. Lovecraft, author of horror stories.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit quietly or play my music list loudly.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … immature.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I consider myself to have brushes with greatness every day with lots of famous people working on making better choices in their journey of life.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … explore outer space.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … hurt anyone.
America should be more concerned about … greed — the root of many social ailments.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Amazon, to fantasy shop.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Two things you can’t teach people — common sense and good judgment. My mother gave me that piece of advice, and it comes in handy many times.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … heavy metal at maximum volume.
I always get sentimental when … (seeing) common decency.
The older I get, the more I realize … I need to be an example of common decency.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … learn to play the saxophone or the violin.
My favorite item of clothing is … anything that is comfortable. I never liked tight clothing.
If I’ve learned anything at all … the mind-body connection is powerful.
