When I was a kid, I wanted to … work at Dairy Queen. In high school, I decided I wanted to put my argument skills to good use and become a lawyer.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be reading a book on a beach with the ocean 5 feet in front of me.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I can speed read.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Getting my graduate degree from University of Illinois.It really stinks when … people are rude. Just be kind!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? My face would be next to the word “organized.”
I always laugh when … my husband does something hilarious — which is every day.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mother (to ask her and tell her things I didn’t get to), Stephen King (because he has a wicked mind that weaves unbelievable stories) and Stevie Nicks (It’s Stevie. Nuff said).
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … put on comfy clothes, curl up in my bed and read.My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I have never had a brush with greatness. Yet.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … eat a bug or anything gross. I have a weak stomach.
America should be more concerned about … kindness and acceptance. We are quick to judge. If people would learn to come from a place of love, so many issues would dissolve.I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … pens. I am a pen hoarder and snob.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Feedly to read all of the blogs I follow.What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Get up!” My grandfather hated to see me laze around, so I truly think I get my go get ‘em attitude from him telling me to get up and get something accomplished.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Crime Junkie podcasts.
I always get sentimental when … I look at photo albums or hear a song that reminds me of a specific time or place.The older I get, the more I realize … that certain things truly do not matter. Time is finite. Spend it on what you deem important.If I had one “do-over,” I would … raise my children all over again.
My favorite item of clothing is … a gray cardigan that I have had for probably 20 years. It stays on the back of my work chair, but I still slip it on almost daily when I get cold.
If I’ve learned anything at all … books are everything, people are meant to be loved and travel is essential to figuring out who you are in this one short life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.