When I was a kid, I wanted to be … From a very early age I wanted to be an actor and have always enjoyed the theater.
What would you rather be doing right now? I enjoy learning about history and would like to be doing archeology work.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … Most people do not know that I was a waiter in my early 20s and was fired because I was horrible.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moment is when I stopped drinking (alcohol).
It really stinks when … I get annoyed when someone emails me a question that requires a long/in-depth answer.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Workaholic.
I always laugh when … I watch Josh Gates.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Napoleon Bonaparte, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln because they all single-handedly changed world history against all odds.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … watch a baseball game.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … cocky.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Snoop Dogg. When I was a kid, I went to a baseball game in Toronto with some family members. As we were leaving the stadium (we used a back exit), we noticed a group of people waiting for a limousine to pull up. It turned out to be Snoop Dogg and his bodyguards. When he saw us, he said “hi” and then took a picture with us, gave us an autograph and told us to “stay in school.”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … visit the Louvre in Paris with an all-access pass.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … hold a snake.
America should be more concerned about … addressing problems objectively with an open mind, rather than pointing fingers at who is to blame.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … SD camera cards.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook, because it is a quick way to catch up on current events.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Everyone has one thing that they can do better than anyone else, and the greatest sin is wasted talent from Don Sullivan, my grandfather.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … a playlist with the most random songs imaginable.
I always get sentimental when … I see my nieces.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is short, and tomorrow is promised to no one.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have finished college.
My favorite item of clothing is … I like all clothing. I go on outrageous shopping sprees for no reason. I have a problem.
If I've learned anything at all … Amateurs talk about “strategy.” Professionals talk about “logistics.”
