We know it’s a problem. To say otherwise is ignorant.
The living conditions in some Quincy rental properties is abhorrent to the people who live in them.
This includes unsecured doors, infestation, broken steps leading into apartments, inadequate plumbing and leaky roofs.
We also know most landlords in the community are not at fault. Instead, a select few either choose not to maintain their properties or don’t know there are issues because they live out of town.
The Quincy City Council can take a step to make it easier for the city to deal with these few landlords by adopting the proposed rental registration ordinance Monday.
A residential rental registration ordinance was first introduced in June, but it was tabled to allow a committee to amend the ordinance — one that should meet the approval threshold.
The ordinance requires that rental properties be registered — for free — with the city. The information to be collected includes the owner of the property and a local contact for out-of-town property owners.
It also requires that a certificate of insurance be provided and maintained for each rental property. This would be provided at the time of registration.
The proposed process could be completed online, and again, there is no fee to register. Property owners would have until Jan. 1, 2022, to register their properties.
Further, this is a one-time registration. Updates would only be required if the property is sold or if contact information is changed.
Why does the registration program help the city? At the very least, it makes it easier for the city to reach rental property owners regarding housing and nuisance complaints.
Yes, Quincy has had a minimum housing ordinance on the books for years, but the city ultimately is unable to enforce it unless a complaint is filed.
Understandably, some tenants are reluctant to file a minimum-housing complaint against their landlord. They fear they could lose their housing, though that would violate state law.
The ordinance would allow the city to inspect a rental property under four conditions:
• Frequent violations of the nuisance and property maintenance code.
• Non-compliance with the requirements of the rental registration program.
• Failure to provide a certificate of insurance or if the certificate lapses.
• The filing of a minimum-housing complaint with the city.
The ordinance also requires that property owners be provided an inspection checklist that shows which items are the responsibilities of the landlords and the tenants, which has been a point of confusion at times.
Does the proposed ordinance meet all the goals of those advocating for better housing in Quincy? No, but it changes the status quo and will provide a much-needed baseline for improving the housing situation for many.
We hope that it leads to improved rental housing stock in Quincy.
The City Council is encouraged to adopt this ordinance.