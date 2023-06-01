Something is usually better than nothing — and that’s certainly the case with the debt ceiling compromise.

More than a handful of House Republicans are grumbling about the deal revealed over the weekend between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. The complaints touch on a number of issues on which the GOP gave a little, including stricter regulatory reform, larger spending adjustments, a rollback of White House efforts to forgive student loans and more significant budget cuts for the IRS.

