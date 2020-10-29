LaHood, Durbin work to help region

OVER THE course of their time in Washington, two members of our local congressional delegation have done right by this area, repeatedly securing money and legal designations that will pay dividends for decades to come.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, are two fine examples of lawmakers actually working for the benefit of their constituents. Their work in recent weeks has been a continuation of that effort.
LaHood, representing Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, was instrumental in helping get fast approval for the Corn Belt Port Statistical Area from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The designation, it is hoped, will be a critical step in building the proposed Mid-America Intermodal Port facility on Quincy’s south side. That port would be a key economic driver for Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
In addition, LaHood sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, giving his constituents a greater voice in Washington.
Durbin was a key voice in pushing for funding of the Quincy Bay restoration project that was announced earlier this month.
The project will include dredging of the bay, as well as work at the north end of Quinsippi Island and wetland restoration. It has long been a top regional priority.
Over the course of his career, Durbin has been a proponent of local Amtrak service, as well as for funding of Quincy Regional Airport as part of the Essential Air Service program.
Durbin has risen to become the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, again proving to be a powerful voice for Illinois.
Both lawmakers have routinely been advocates, as well, for the many farmers in our region, working to be sure that our most vital industry is protected and supported.
And they both will be crucial voices moving forward to secure funding for much-needed work to improve and update the outdated lock-and-dam system on the Mississippi.
Beyond that, they both have been incredibly dedicated to individual constituent services, helping businesses and members of the community cut through bureaucratic red tape to get assistance from the federal government.
To our way of thinking, lawmakers who are not taking care of their constituents first have no business serving.
In an era where political division seems to be the order of the day, it’s refreshing to be represented by two lawmakers who put the needs of those they represent first. Durbin and LaHood have both repeatedly shown they are willing to reach across the aisle and work with whomever can best serve the needs of the people of West-Central Illinois.
We hope both will continue to do that in the upcoming Congress and beyond. For all they have done for this region, and for all they have the potential to do in the future, we proudly support their reelection, and we encourage voters to do the same.