HEADLINES FROM the past few days might make things look like we’ve all turned the corner on the worst of 2020’s disruptions.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
Amazon reported Tuesday that its orders from Black Friday through Cyber Monday were the best in the company’s history. That was not a surprise for the online seller that saw a 37% increase in revenue year over year for the third quarter.
Some of the financial markets have been hitting new highs.
More pharmaceutical companies have come forward with vaccines that are expected to help defeat the global pandemic.
Even though all of those things are factual and positive in many respects, there’s more to the stories.
Online sales, even though a large number of Amazon sales are made by smaller companies, are coming at the expense of bricks and mortar businesses in small towns and big cities across the country.
Stock market levels are only one measure of financial conditions and may have more to do with the belief that there aren’t many other suitable investment options during a challenging year.
Vaccinations won’t begin for weeks and it may take months for the world to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.
With those “big picture” ideas in mind, it is well past time for Congress to complete the work it began early this year.
It would be a mistake for Congress to let unemployment extensions and higher jobless benefits to end too soon. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 12.6 million Americans were unemployed in the latest monthly report. Millions of households won’t be able to meet basic needs if the jobless benefits fall in a few weeks.
Businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic also need more help. The stimulus package approved by Congress in the spring did not dedicate enough money toward helping small shops, restaurants and other businesses.
States and cities got some federal assistance, but more may be needed to avoid the collapse of some service systems that are vital.
These three requests — for jobless benefit assistance, business support systems and state or municipal funding — represent only the bare minimum of what Congress should approve.
Let’s be clear. We don’t like to see deficit spending. The federal deficit already is huge and much of that debt should not have been incurred.
Healing the nation’s economic woes is absolutely vital and until financial health is restored there will be no chance of paying down the deficit.
Unfortunately, Congress had a chance to extend some assistance programs and failed to act in recent months. Yes, both parties played politics at times. The Republican led Senate put together a support package of modest size that the House Democrats rejected as too small.
Democratic leaders in the House wanted a much more expansive spending plan, that was rejected by the Senate.
Both sides deserve criticism for failing to put the American people ahead of political strategy. Compromise was possible then and is still possible.
Now that the election has been held. Now that campaign pressures have eased, Congress should put together the relief package that is needed.
Ladies and gentlemen of the House and Senate, get on with your job.