AMERICANS OWE a debt of gratitude to former Vice President Mike Pence for following the U.S. Constitution earlier this month and acting as a statesman this week as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.
Pence may have left the political arena forever. Partisans on both the right and left probably would never support Pence in another campaign. Even so, Pence showed courage under pressure and grace in defeat, and his actions should be recognized.
On Jan. 6, Pence presided over the tally of Electoral College votes from the states. His job, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution, was to preside over the tabulation, recognize any objections and dismiss the join House and Senate to their respective chambers to debate if objections were made.
Then-president Donald Trump had called on Pence to help invalidate votes from several states in Trump’s effort to remain in office. During a rally in front of the White House, Trump told supporters that he was counting on Pence to help invalidate the election results.
Pence, for his part, had researched the constitutional powers of his office and said before the tabulation began that he would preside. He denied that the vice president has the power to “rule” on who would receive electoral votes.
When a mob of insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol that day as debate was being held, Pence was among those political leaders singled out for capture. Fortunately, the vice president’s Secret Service detail got him out of the Capitol complex unharmed.
After the siege was broken, Pence returned and presided over the vote tally until early on Jan. 7.
On Inauguration Day, Pence fulfilled the traditional role of a departing vice president as he attended the ceremony where Biden and Harris took their oaths of office. His role was all the more noteworthy after Trump chose to depart Washington, D.C., early and skip the events that have long marked this nation’s peaceful transition of power.
Earlier, Pence had congratulated Harris as his successor and showed both maturity and cordiality. On Wednesday, Pence and his wife left the Capitol with Harris and her husband.
Pence will never be supported by those who hated Trump. As the administration’s second in command, those on the left would have only given Pence credit if he had constantly and consistently battled the former president.
In a return to his home in Indiana, Pence did not discuss his future plans.
“While we don’t know what the future holds, we know who holds the future. I’m absolutely confident that the best days, for this one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, are yet to come,” Pence said.
Those who still back Trump will never support him politically because at the end he refused to violate the Constitution by attempting to override the counting of electoral votes.
Pence put country above self, showing respect for Biden and Harris and respect for traditions as the transition of power occurred.
Mike Pence may never be embraced by the most partisan Americans, but he deserves thanks and respect for staying true to the U.S. Constitution and showing our nation the definition of a statesman.