Dear Readers:
Today marks the final day of publication of The Herald-Whig under Quincy Media Inc. ownership.
Phillips Media will take over operation and ownership of The Herald-Whig beginning Monday, March 1, 2021.
Quincy Media is also selling its television and radio stations to Gray Television. That sale includes WGEM AM-FM-TV and it should be finalized later this year.
For us, and perhaps for you, it is a time of reflection. The Quincy Herald-Whig began publishing almost 95 years ago as the Quincy Herald and Quincy Whig-Journal merged to form Quincy Media Inc. (then Quincy Newspapers Inc.). It also marked the beginning of a close partnership of the Oakley and Lindsay families, who remain the primary owners and directors of the newspaper and company to this day.
Through good times and bad, through a Great Depression, a Great Recession, multiple wars and periods of prosperity, The Quincy Herald-Whig has endeavored to provide area residents with the news of the day that impacts their lives. Our editorial page masthead says “Impartial in News, Independent in Policy.” That was true when we started and it’s true as we cease publishing under the Quincy Media ownership.
But there was much more to it than that. A newspaper has a greater responsibility than just covering the news (as does the licensee of a broadcast facility). It is incumbent upon such organizations to provide light and direction for the region it serves. Whether it be in the publication itself; through community involvement by the institution, its ownership and management; or through philanthropy.
We have always striven to achieve these goals. Our focus, above and beyond impartial news coverage, was to be involved in activities and supportive of institutions that could do the most good for the most people.
Certainly, economic development and highways are at the top of the list. Beyond that, organizations like the Community Foundation, the United Way, The Good News of Christmas and Quincy University received our support, as did hundreds of other organizations. We are proud of that.
We also used our editorial page to support projects of importance to the region, to comment on various local issues and to endorse candidates running for political office. Our endorsements were generally made with the belief that the candidate, incumbent or not and regardless of political party affiliation, would do the most for our region and, depending on the office, our country.
We were right often and sometimes we were wrong, but we never wavered from our policies and goals. As we conclude, we want to thank you, the reader. We also want to thank all of the advertisers who supported our enterprise for so many years and entrusted us to promote your businesses, as well as the thousands of employees who helped produce the news on a daily basis.
We wish Phillips Media well as it carries on the tradition of news coverage and service with The Herald-Whig and also Gray Television success in its stewardship of WGEM.
Sincerely,
Ralph M. Oakley