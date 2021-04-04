For the first time since 2005, Quincy voters are tasked with choosing a new mayor for an open seat.
Mayor Kyle Moore announced last fall that he would not seek a third term. Not since Chuck Scholz finished his third term have Quincy voters voted for mayor without an incumbent.
Voters will decide between Democrat Nora Baldner, an assistant professor of communication at Quincy University, and Republican Mike Troup, owner and agent for KeyBridge Insurance Service. They won the primary elections in February.
The city is looking for a leader who will address problems, and it needs a mayor who can help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore’s administration is ending with the formation of the 45x30 plan – an ambitious initiative that seeks to increase the city’s population to 45,000 by 2030. Quincy's population has remained flat for decades, though with the results of the U.S. Census pending, the city potentially could see a substantial dip in population.
A 1% food and beverage tax has been established to support the plan’s several components, which include tourism, business recruitment and marketing for new residents.
The Quincy Next Strategic Plan and the pending Riverfront Master Plan are other initiatives the new administration will have on its plate.
We’d be mistaken if we didn’t mention infrastructure. Though the city is undergoing a $33 million infrastructure program, driving the roads in Quincy can feel like an off-road course. The city can only improve so many roads each year because of funding, but the public’s frustration continues to mount. This doesn’t even include the water and sewer infrastructure under the pavement. Many lines are more than 100 years old.
Both candidates are passionate to lead the city and both are familiar faces in Quincy.
Troup served on the Adams County Board and helped establish the Adams County Ambulance Board, which took over the ambulance service from the Health Department and established the emergency medical services in the county. As a member of the Quincy School Board, Troup was involved in the construction of five new elementary schools and an addition to Quincy High School funded by an $89 million bond supported by voters.
Baldner was a journalist in the community for many years, bringing the news to residents in their living rooms. Now an educator at QU, Baldner has volunteered her time with various organizations’ boards.
Troup has pushed a platform on public safety, the economy and infrastructure. He promotes his years in government and business as evidence that he can get things done.
Baldner’s top three issues are pandemic recovery, infrastructure improvements and economic development.
She touts herself as an effective communicator and someone who can market Quincy.
Both Troup and Baldner have highlighted a lack of quality affordable housing in Quincy.
For Quincy to make strides in increasing population, it needs to make sure there is affordable housing stock available for new residents. For example, a newly hired teacher fresh out of college can have difficulty finding somewhere to live in town in their price range.
Though the city could be more aggressive in enforcing its codes with some low-income rental housing, there are noticeable concerns. The property owner could choose not to make improvements and put residents on the street with few options available.
Whoever celebrates on Tuesday, there is one thing to keep in mind.
There is no magic wand. The city’s problems won’t disappear overnight.
The streets, water mains and sewers that need attention won’t be replaced during the next four years.
Pension liabilities won’t be fixed with a phone call.
These issues require years-long solutions that will last well beyond their administration.
Troup’s experience with Adams County and work establishing the countywide ambulance system now in place, along with his involvement with the Quincy Public Schools construction plan, show his experience in handling large projects.
He can quickly acclimate to the role and start addressing issues when he takes office.
Troup receives our endorsement for mayor of Quincy.