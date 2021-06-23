The anticipation builds throughout the year, and when the weekend finally arrives it amounts to two days worth of non-stop action and emotions.
The Quincy Derby, at one time known as the Quincy Soap Box Derby, has evolved into more than racing down the hill on 18th Street.
If you happened to read some of the comments from parents and kids alike leading up to and during the derby, it is obvious how important the event has become to this community. Parent after parent and racer after racer spoke of how they look forward to derby weekend all year.
One of the most heart-warming conversations I had concerning the event was Saturday morning with April Gengenbacher, a 2017 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and now a student at the University of Missouri (working toward a degree in journalism, no less!). April was inducted into the derby’s fall of fame, an honor she obviously cherished judging by her heartfelt response — and ear-to-ear smile.
When asked what made the race(s) so special, April told me about all the memories the derby and events surrounding it produced. She assured me those remembrances will stay with her forever.
“It was always so exciting to wake up the morning of the race,” April said.
Each one of the “four or five years” she competed, holds a special place in her heart, she said.
April is a perfect example of how the derby bonds families and forges friendships forever.
The derby has now been around 17 years, and one of the most remarkable items connected with it is how we are beginning to see a second generation of drivers competing. The first was in 2020, and there will soon be more. Many of the first waves of competitors are now in their early 30s.
Unknown to many is how derby competitors give back, even at a young age. Each year during the Super Kids competition, both former and current drivers volunteer to drive the special-needs racers down Derby Hill.
The Super Kids class is for those youngsters who have emotional and/or physical challenges. Many have to be helped into the specially designed cars for the Super Kids. Some even have to be lifted.
In many ways, the Super Kids are what makes the Quincy Derby special, different and oh-so rewarding. If you have never shed a tear during the Super Kids competition, I don’t think you have been watching.
This year’s derby paid a special tribute to five former event workers who have recently passed away, a fitting tribute that was well-received by those in attendance.
Celebrated were the memories of the Rev. George Yutzy, Dan Buckley, Gene Hutter, Linda Sade and Gena Awerkamp.
Buckley, a longtime member of the Optimist Club — the principal sponsoring body of the derby — is credited with developing the “buddy” cars now used in the annual Super Kids races.
Often overlooked when the success of the derby is mentioned is director Ray Wilson, who has coordinated the event for the past 10 years. Under Wilson’s leadership the event has quadrupled in size and now boasts an annual turnout of more than 200 racers.
Sponsorship continues to grow for the derby, which raises funds for other community-oriented projects for kids. There are now “seven or eight” major sponsors of the derby, according to Wilson.
“Sponsors are now calling us to be a part of this event,” Wilson said. “It’s so gratifying to see a community come together like this.”
If there is one driver synonymous with the Quincy Derby, it’s probably 12-year-old Jadyn Vogel has won six straight Stock Division championships and is the unofficial poster girl for all that is good about the event.
Despite all of her unprecedented success, Jadyn remains quiet, unassuming and does not seek out the spotlight. She spent all day Friday helping with the Super Kids and told me how happy she was to do it. It was her way of giving back to an event that has provided so much for her.
If you have never met with or talked to pony-tailed Jadyn, I can tell you this is one classy kid who is mature beyond her years. She is polite and encouraging to her opponents, all that you would hope a derby champion would be. And the girl can obviously drive a race car.
When I was interviewing Jadyn after she won title No. 6, I half-kiddingly asked her if she would be back in 2022, even though I already knew the answer.
“Oh yeah, I’ll be back next year!”
So will I, Jadyn. So will I.