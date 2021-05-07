Each day I feel a bit more optimistic that we’ll get through the uncertainty of this pandemic.
I’m not sure if we’ll ever return to that pre-pandemic “normalcy” that we constantly hear about, but whatever the “new” normal is that eventually welcomes us might actually make for a better world.
At the height of the pandemic a few months back, the memory of a sign I came across has remained with me. It read: “The World is Temporarily Closed.”
For the most part, that was no exaggeration.
We saw so much we once took for granted taken from us, or at the very least indefinitely suspended.
Think where you were a year ago. We were less than two months into COVID-19 and life — as we knew it — was in the process of screeching to a halt. We had no idea what the next 24 hours might hold.
There was job loss, mounting day after day. Economic chaos was on the horizon, and the death tolls were rising, even in our quiet, little Midwestern town.
And many of the extracurricular pleasures we so enjoyed — sports, going to the theater or movie and dining out — were already a memory.
From a personal standpoint, I could do little more than watch as one my daughters and her husband both saw their jobs eliminated. The parents of two young girls, they were forced to sell their home and move into an apartment.
Times were tough. And getting tougher.
Skip ahead a year, and while problems aplenty remain, there is also some hope.
Let me be the first to proudly say my daughter and son-in-law were both able to reinvent themselves and are on the road to recovery, which is making those long-distance calls much more enjoyable. In addition, at the end of this month, wife Kathy and I will be able to see them in person for the first time in more than a year.
If nothing else, this pandemic has allowed us all to appreciate what is important — and what we can do without if the need arises.
During the pandemic, I have tried to remain in contact with as many friends and family members as possible. E-mail and texting can be beautiful things. Can you imagine what this past 14 months or so would have been like without social networking?
The following are some thoughts I have run across in recent days that I feel capture our general mood at the moment. I don’t think any of us were this positive a year ago at this time:
• Lately, I can’t count the times I’ve had a conversation about wondering what life will be after the pandemic is officially behind us. “The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is being able to feel safe leaving the house,” is probably the most common thought I hear. The key to that statement is the positive tone concerning the future.
• Being a guy who loves sports, most of my friends are guys who also love sports, which means I have heard the following no fewer than a thousand times: “The thing I miss more than anything else is (live) sports.” Just think back to a year ago at this time and what we were (not) watching. I’m incredibly thankful the pro and college sports schedules are now pretty much back to normal, which means there is no shortage of televised events.
• I’ve been surprised — pleasantly so, I might add — that so many seem committed to maintaining some practices they have learned during the pandemic, Maybe not forever, but at least for a reasonable post-pandemic period. Whether it might be more frequent hand washing, or even wearing a mask in high-traffic areas, “There is no reason some of those practices that protect our health shouldn’t be continued — what’s the harm?” one friend said to me.
At the top of my own wish list is when we no longer have to worry about social distancing in a public environment, to be able to walk up to a friend or acquaintance and shake their hand and talk about the Cardinals’ game the night before or how their grandson is doing.
Probably the most meaningful thoughts connected to the approaching light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel have come from more than one friend — being able to appreciate family and being grateful for what you (still) have.
“I’ve found out what is really important in life,” more than one person has said or written to me.
Hopefully, at some point we can all say we have learned that same lesson from this ongoing experience.