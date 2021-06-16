Betty White is older than sliced bread.
That’s not meant entirely as a joke. The lady who is one of America’s all-time favorite actresses and media personalities is literally older than sliced bread, which was invented in 1928 by a gentleman named by Otto Frederick Rohwedder.
By the time Otto gave us those sliced loaves, Betty had had already been around for six years. When her next birthday rolls around on Jan. 17, White will be 100 years young.
To put White’s age and career in further perspective, she was already a media veteran and award-winner when I was born. And make no mistake about it, I am old. For the record, I’ll be 68 later this year.
With a television career spanning more than eight decades, White has worked longer in that medium than anyone else in the television history. She has received eight Emmy Awards and her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1985, White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.
White is arguably best known known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1973-77) and Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” (1985-92).
White, however, is not the only major nonagenarian performer still with us. (Nonagenarian is a fancy word for someone 90 years or older.)
Check out some of the following famous names. I applaud each and every one of these personalities for their enduing presence:
• Bob Barker, 97: For more than 50 years, you could see Barker has host of “Truth or Consequences” or “The Price is Right” — or both. His latter years have focused on animal rights.
• Dick Van Dyke, 95: A multi-talented actor and singer, Van Dyke is best remembered as the Rob Petrie character in the original “Dick Van Dyke” Show (1961-66). His wife on that program was Mary Tyler Moore.
• Angela Lansbury, 95: For most, this acclaimed actress of stage and screen is best known as Jessica Fletcher on the long-running “Murder She Wrote” NBC series.
• June Lockhart, 95: June and I go way back. She was best known as Timmy’s mom on “Lassie,” one of the black-and-white classics of my childhood.
• Tony Bennett, 94: The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” guy is still performing and recording. Bennett has recorded more than 70 albums.
• Sidney Poitier, 94: For me, the legendary Poitier’s best performance came in the award-winning 1955 film “The Blackboard Jungle.”
• Mel Brooks, 94: Without Brooks, one of the most successful directors in Hollywood history, the world would never have experienced “Blazing Saddles.”
• Harry Belafonte, 94: One of the most successful singers in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, Belafonte was also active in the Civil Rights movement and was a confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. A little known fact about Belafonte is that one of the contributors to his 1962 album “Midnight Special” was a young harmonica player named Bob Dylan.
• Estelle Harris, 93: If this name does not jump off the page for you, just think of George Costanza’s mom on “Seinfeld.” Yep, that’s Estelle Harris.
Some other notable nonagenarians include:
Age 91: Barbara Walter, Robert Wagner, John Astin, Clint Eastwood, Bob Newhart, Gene Hackman, Ed Asner and Tippi Hedren.
Age 90: William Shatner, James Earl Jones.