Day by day, the world as we know it moves closer to returning to normal, or at least what constituted normal prior to the pandemic.
So what better way to celebrate this positive feeling than with our springtime edition of “Lunch with Steve,” the latest offering of our virtual noontime dates with local and national personalities.
For those who may be unfamiliar with the “Lunch with Steve” concept, it’s some fun we started about 13 years ago. We “visit” some of our favorite noontime haunts (with friends, or those we would like to be friends with) at different times during the year. Here’s what the latest lineup of names and places looks like:
• Rick Putnam, Buffalo Wild Wings: Rick never has a chance to enjoy the establishment he oversees as manager, so I would treat him to lunch at his own restaurant. Lunch at: How could someone possibly have a better lunch than somewhere that offers wings, burgers and more than 30 big-screen TVs? Wild Wings, here we come.
• James Spader, star of “The Blacklist”: His portrayal of Raymond “Red” Reddington remains one of my all-time favorite TV characters. I would love to hear how the storylines are developed on this gripping drama (and occasional gorefest). Lunch at: Tiramisu. I’m sure Spader would enjoy the authentic Italian cuisine and overall environment of the “new” Tiramisu in downtown Quincy.
• Jeff Dorsey, retired radio personality: Jeff has a million stories after working more than 40 years in radio business, and all are entertaining. We might need to set aside two hours for this lunch, instead of just one. Lunch at: I’m betting the former Y-101 star would enjoy a cheeseburger with everything, plus an order of mushrooms, at the Scoreboard.
• Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox pitcher: Lynn, who boasts a scruffy beard and a less-than-sculptured physique, would be a blast to swap baseball stories with at lunchtime. Lunch at: Kelly’s, where Lynn could put a serious dent in that never-ending salad bar, leading up to a large order of chicken strips, teriyaki kabobs and crab cakes. Oh what the heck, throw in an order of mozzarella sticks, too..
• Ray Wilson, director of the Quincy Derby: After this weekend, Ray’s going to want to sit back, relax and talk about the 17th running of the Quincy Derby, which will attract more than 200 kids to the hill on 18th Street near Bob Mays Park. Lunch at: Mi Jalopena, which offers Ray’s Mexican favorite on Taco Tuesdays.
• Kevin Costner, star of “Yellowstone”: The much-anticipated season premiere of of “Yellowstone,” the highly rated flagship program on the Paramount Network, is expected to be announced any day. Maybe Kevin can let us in on who survived last season’s cliffhanger — and who did not. I certainly hope Rip, Beth and Kayce made it to the new season. Lunch at: Applebee’s, which offers a great noontime sirloin steak special, which would be perfect for the guy who plays the patriarch of a cattle ranch.
• Eric Ervin, local insurance agent: It’s already been a rough baseball season for Eric, whose favorite team is the Baltimore Orioles. The O’s are arguably the worst of all MLB teams — again. I think a nice, friendly lunch with no baseball conversation would be perfect for The Beeg Mon. Lunch at: The Coach House, which bills itself as a “Quincy landmark since 1968.” That’s probably about the last time the Orioles were relevant. Oh, sorry about that, Eric.
• Heidi Watney, MLB Network: I’d love to break bread with Watney, one of the anchors on “Quick Pitch,” the nightly baseball highlights show. I can’t imagine how fast-paced life is behind the scenes on that program. Lunch at: Sonic Drive-In in Hannibal, Mo., where Heidi and I could enjoy a Coney and soft drink — just like we would at the ballpark.