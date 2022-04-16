DAVIS: We need true energy independence

We have an energy crisis in America.
Gas prices nationwide and in the Quincy area have recently averaged $4.25 per gallon, which is a nearly 80% increase since President Biden took office. One estimate shows the typical American household could see $2,000 in additional annual expenses on gas due to the recent price increases.
The increased cost of energy hasn’t been limited to the prices at the pump either. Natural gas prices have increased by nearly 80%, and propane prices have increased by nearly 30%.
Whether you’re filling up your vehicle or heating your home, it’s more expensive to buy energy in America.
President Biden would have you believe this is all Vladimir Putin’s fault. Yes, Russia’s war in Ukraine is affecting the price of oil and gas worldwide, but Russian oil imported into the U.S. accounts for 8% of all U.S. oil imports and less than 2% of the entire U.S. oil supply.
The real culprit is policies pushed by the Democrats in Washington.
Democrats have pumped trillions of dollars of new federal spending into our economy, contributing to historic and punitive inflation across our entire economy, including the energy sector. They have also been waging a war on American-made energy for years.
President Biden campaigned on “ending fossil fuels” and transitioning away from oil. He’s making good on that promise. His White House is killing or stalling new pipelines and similar energy infrastructure projects. New oil and gas projects are awaiting a green light from his White House as well. At the same time, Biden is also pushing federal resources to competing energy sectors, like the battery and electric vehicle industries.
In Congress, Democrats continue to push their so-called “Green New Deal” agenda, which seeks to abolish the use of fossil fuels and favor their preferred energy sources like wind and solar over other forms of energy.
The consequences of these policies are discouraging new investments in energy infrastructure, which contributes to rising prices. If you’re an oil and gas company, why would you make new investments if a growing number of federal officials want to eliminate your industry entirely?
There’s only one meaningful, lasting solution to chronically high energy prices — completely unleashing the American energy sector.
President Biden should do everything within his power to fast-track American oil and gas projects — new drilling, pipeline construction, everything. He should stop his White House’s regulatory assault on the development of American energy.
The President’s gimmicks like repeatedly tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or begging foreign nations to produce more oil have not prevented price spikes and will leave us more vulnerable to future energy crises. The solution to our crisis is right here at home in America.
We need true energy independence. That’s how we provide meaningful and lasting financial relief to families. Energy security will provide our country with economic security and national security. It will create new jobs and lower costs. Let’s get the job done for the American people.
