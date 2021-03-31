Four officeholders in Quincy Township and the city of Quincy are up for re-election. Each serves the public well and is endorsed in the April 6 election.
Quincy Township Supervisor
Incumbent Cindy Brink is no stranger to Quincy Township. The supervisor since 2013, she worked in the office for 20 years.
As a coterminous township, Quincy Township does not have a road district like Adams's County's other 22 townships.
Along with handling the finances for the office, the supervisor also oversees several vital programs for the community, including the General Assistance Program, Emergency Assistance Program, the Senior Emergency Assistance Program and the Social Security Representative Payee Program, which helps people who need assistance with their personal finances.
The supervisor also serves on the Adams County Unmet Needs Committee.
Brink, a Republican, ran unopposed for her first two terms and continues to be a hands-on officeholder.
When she was elected, she eliminated her former caseworker position. Brink also took on more responsibilities that were previously done by the city of Quincy.
The Democratic candidate, Bill Burns, who currently works at Transitions of Western Illinois, is seeking public office for the first time.
Burns shows enthusiasm for his role at Transitions and the various organizations for which he volunteers.
He has proposed reestablishing programs to grant funding for residents and hopes to bring additional transparency.
Brink has maintained a transparent and efficient office for eight years and has earned another four.
Brink receives our endorsement for township supervisor.
Quincy Township Assessor
Township Assessor Lisa Gasko doesn’t hide her excitement when she talks about her office.
Gasko, a Democrat, was appointed township assessor in February 2016 and was elected to a full term a year later. She previously worked 23 years in the Adams County supervisor of assessments office, including 20 years as deputy supervisor of assessments.
In her first full term, Gasko continued the push to modernize the office, which handles assessments on more than 16,000 parcels.
One of her first moves was to connect the office’s computer system into the county supervisor of assessment’s office.
She also initiated a computer-assisted management system that simplify the quadrennial reassessments and property appraisals. The system continues to be updated with properties.
Gasko receives our endorsement for township assessor.
City Treasurer
The treasurer’s office is responsible for receipt, deposit and recording all revenue for the city of Quincy. It also handles investments for the city.
Treasurer Linda Moore, who worked for ESPN for 20 years, returned to Quincy in 2016 after she retired from the sports network. She was appointed treasurer in September 2017 after Peggy Crim retired.
A Democrat, Moore continues the tradition of operating the office efficiently and effectively.
Last year, Moore helped bring the “Balancing Act” budget simulator to Quincy. The program allows helps provide residents an understanding of public finance and show what tax dollars pay for.
Moore has been active with the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association and was elected to a two-year term on its board of directors in 2019. She also recently earned the Certified Public Funds Investment Manager Certification from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.
Moore receives our endorsement for city treasurer.
City Clerk
Laura Oakman took over as city clerk on Jan. 1 after the retirement of Jenny Hayden.
The deputy city clerk since 2003, Oakman has been with the city for 40 years. She previously worked 22 years as a records clerk with the Quincy Police Department.
A Democrat, Oakman hopes to update the city’s codebook quarterly instead of annually. She was deputy clerk when the code was moved to a new system that allows for it to be searched with greater ease.
Maintaining the records for the city of Quincy, Oakman also hopes more records can be digitized in the future.
Records in the office date to the 1800s.
The office also issues several licenses for the city, including liquor licenses.
Oakman will handle the orientation for new members of the Quincy City Council, which was established under Hayden.
She has had years of training to become city clerk and will regularly receive continuing education through the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.
Oakman receives our endorsement for city clerk.