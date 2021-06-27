Shining stars to be found in responses to pandemic

SIGNS OF life returning to “normal” have been popping up all around us lately. Much to everyone’s relief, to be sure. Most businesses have reopened their doors to the public. Performances by local groups are once again taking the stage. And organizations are again holding meetings and handing out annual awards to deserving recipients who rose to the challenges presented by 2020.
One such organization, Arts Quincy, announced in recent weeks the recipients of two awards ahead of its July annual meeting. We think both are worthy of noting here.
The Arts Quincy Board of Directors typically honors one of the county’s fine arts teachers with the George M. Irwin Art Award in Art Education. This year, the board honored all 46 teachers and department heads in music, visual arts and theater.
“It was impossible to choose one award recipient this year,” Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said as part of the announcement. “Each teacher had to step up in their own way. You’ve got to respect what everybody has done to keep fine arts education going through all of this.”
We could not agree more. Outside of the medical profession, teachers have had to deal with nearly as many challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic as anyone. Given social distancing and mask requirements throughout the pandemic, arts educators have had a particularly difficult time sharing lessons with students. Seeing this work being recognized is highly satisfying, and we hope our readers applaud those efforts, as well.
The second award presented was a new award for Arts Quincy: the Community Vision award. This honor is intended to honor a volunteer or organization in recognition for outstanding contributions to the aesthetic vision for Quincy, including projects that have special artistic merit, contribute to community beautification and elevate the quality of life for residents of Quincy and Adams County.
Arts Quincy could not have found a more worthy recipient than Trees for Tomorrow and its president, Anne St. John.
St. John and Lee Lindsay founded Trees for Tomorrow in the mid-1990s, after seeing the condition of trees deteriorating along Maine Street. The duo rightly believed trees are an important part of the beauty of Quincy, and they began investing in restoring and enhancing this city landmark.
Among their early major investors was the namesake of the awards, Arts Quincy founder George Irwin. He donated $10,000 for the canopy restoration.
Since its inception, Trees for Tomorrow -– with St. John ever-diligent at the helm -- has tenaciously worked to advance the group’s mission of planting and caring for Quincy’s trees.
The group’s biggest effort came after the 2015 wind storm that devastated Quincy, in particular trees along Maine Street an in Madison Park, among other places. Trees for Tomorrow worked to plant $130,000 worth of trees to replace those damaged in the tempest.
Trees for Tomorrow is now working on a “Trees for Patriots” program on the campus of the Illinois Veterans Home. The project aims to recreate the look of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with hundreds of blossoming cherry and crabapple trees. So far, 200 of the 400 Yashino cherry and Royal Raindrops crabapples. 200/400 have been planted. These trees in bloom will offer a stunning panorama to residents of the home, giving back to those who have given so much for our country.
In addition, Trees for Tomorrow has spent $20,000 to plant trees in the wetland restoration project at Bob Bangert Park. For this work, the group was honored in 2019 as the Partner of the Year by the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association.
All told, Trees for Tomorrow has planted more than 2,500 trees throughout Quincy. It would be difficult to overstate how much this work has improved life in the Gem City. Not only do the trees provide immeasurable beauty to the city, trees also provide shade, remove carbon and other pollutants from the air and produce oxygen, filter water, increase property values, help with flood control, provide wildlife habitat and much more.
Improving Quincy has been the singular mission for St. John and Trees for Tomorrow, and we join Arts Quincy in recognizing that effort and thanking them for their work.