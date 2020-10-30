Voters must turn back 'Fair Tax' in Illinois

THE STATE of Illinois is in a financial crisis, and the end isn’t in sight anytime soon.
Decades of mismanagement, overpromising, underfunding and all-around incompetence have left the state getting by — barely — on life support.
None of this is news to anyone paying even the slightest attention.
Now, the state is facing an even-bigger strain in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing the state to spend even more money that it doesn’t have. To be fair, even the most financially sound states are having trouble right now, but that can’t be an excuse for what got the state of Illinois into its current situation.
Cleaning up the mess left by administrations from both political parties is going to require a multifaceted approach involving spending cuts, bureaucratic reform and yes, revenue increases.
Enter Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned in part on the premise of a progressive income tax for the state that he believes would help address much of the state’s shortfall.
This would require an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would eliminate the state’s 4.95% flat income tax and institute tax rates that vary based on taxpayers’ income, in line with the federal income tax and the policy for most states which have an income tax.
The Illinois Legislature approved putting that amendment before the voters, and it appears on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Under Pritzker’s plan, the vast majority of taxpayers in Illinois — those who make less than $250,000 a year — would see a reduction in their income taxes. Many companies also would see increases in their income tax, though small businesses making under $250,000 in annual profit would see their rates cut.
We think this would be a welcome change for most of our readers and many area businesses.
Nonetheless, we oppose this measure.
As we noted, we are under no delusion that Illinois’ mismanagement will be fixed without an increase of revenue – that is, higher taxes.
But as we also noted, bureaucratic reform and spending cuts are needed. We feel they must come first.
Over the past several decades, the state government has swelled to unsustainable levels. While the number of employees has been substantially cut, the government’s reach is greater than ever before. Regulations and red tape abound.
At the same time, spending has continued to climb.
Naturally, taxpayers feel a great deal of mistrust when Springfield approaches looking for more money. Why should voters continue to fund a government that continues to spend beyond its means? What guarantee do any of us have that this increase will not be squandered, leaving the Legislature asking for another increase? And, importantly, what will keep the state from raising rates on people earning less than $250,00 a year?
Politicians have been talking about the need for reform in this state’s government for almost as long as they have been running it into the ground. Yet precious little seems to be getting done.
So-called “balanced” budgets based on unlikely projections do little to inspire trust. Neither did a two-year impasse between the previous administration and the Legislature. And neither do ethics scandals that never seem to end. This behavior can’t continue.
Only when real, meaningful reform happens can the public trust the state — if given the chance — to not continuously raise tax rates to pay for spending sprees.
We know this could mean potentially devastating cuts to services and programs that people have come to depend on. But these cuts may be necessary to help get the state back on stable footing.
If lawmakers can somehow start showing the state can be responsible with its fiscal health, taxpayers will be much more willing to do their part to provide necessary funding for those programs vital to the public interest.
And we would stand ready to support those measures.
Right now, though, particularly while people and businesses are reeling from the pandemic, we urge voters to turn down this measure.