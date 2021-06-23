To The Herald-Whig:
There is perhaps no more basic human need than to have a safe, secure place to live. Not everyone needs to live in a palace, but no human being should have to live in a place that is a hazard to their health. I was in a rental home in this community where a teenager fell through the floor in a hallway on the second level, injuring her leg. I cleaned up the plaster, lath and nails that had rained down on a child’s bed below.
There are a great many people right here in Quincy living in these kinds of precarious conditions. Home, for them, is not a place where they can rest and feel safe, but a daily threat to their health and safety. This is not okay, certainly not by any Christian standard, or any standard of basic human dignity.
The good news is that we have laws on the books here in Quincy that are there to ensure that the most basic safety standards are met in all rental properties. The bad news? These laws are not enforced in any meaningful way. For years I have supported a proactive rental inspection ordinance crafted by some local folks who share my concerns. The original ordinance was dismissed out of hand by most community leaders because it required the addition of two additional city employees who would inspect rental properties to ensure that these basic standards were being met. A meaningful alternative, which would not require these additional hires, was presented to the Quincy City Council on Monday, June 14. It was tabled until September out of a concern for how it would affect Quincy landlords.
My wife and I are also landlords. We own one rental property in Rockford. We are expecting a monthly profit from that investment, but we also understand the obligation that we have to our tenants to make sure that property is safe and livable at all times. If we didn’t think we could handle the maintenance costs that go along with a rental property, we wouldn’t have purchased it. I don’t know why that isn’t a reasonable and enforceable expectation for all landlords.
For further reading, if you happen to be a person of faith, consider Matthew 25:31-46.
Rev. Tony A. Metz
Luther Memorial Church, Quincy