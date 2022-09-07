It’s possible by asking a single question you could save a person’s life. The question: Are you thinking about suicide?
Our lives today can feel overwhelming. Losing a job or a relationship, trouble in school, physical illness, divorce or the death of a loved one can happen to anyone. Events like these can leave us feeling isolated and alone. Living through a global pandemic has only increased these feelings for many of us.
Most people suffering from depression do not reach out for help for fear of being judged or misunderstood. We need to support those we care about, learn the warning signs of suicide, and help them feel heard and understood. Together we can shatter the silence surrounding suicide.
National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 4-10. Here is how you can make a difference: You can save a life when you reach out and connect with someone who is depressed. Take the time to let a person know you care and are available to listen. Ask them the direct question, “Are you thinking about committing suicide?” This question gives an opportunity for the person to talk and feel understood without feeling judged. Clinical professionals such as counselors, therapists and doctors can help when we feel most troubled or alone. If you or someone you know has lost hope, is feeling alone or thinks life doesn't matter, reach out for help.
Talking is the first step to show you care. Life is precious and taking a minute to reach out can save a life. Remember, help is just a phone call away. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 721741.
Blessing Hospital and the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition invite you to take this opportunity to bring attention to one of the most important issues in our community. People who are suicidal can and do recover. Learn about the warning signs and what to do on the Adams County Suicide Prevention Alliance web page, acsuicideprevention.org.
Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition
