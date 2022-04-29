The Union of Concerned Scientists congratulated Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state of Illinois for passing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) in the recent Catalyst magazine.
This Act put Illinois “first in the Midwest to pass legislation that will phase out fossil fuels in its power sector, charting a path to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.” It also put money into electrifying the state’s transportation sector and provided a portion of the transportation funding to marginalized communities for energy upgrades to homes and to quality jobs in in the clean energy industry.
The lead energy policy analyst for the UCS said “Now, Illinois’s legislation will serve as a blueprint for other states looking to take action on climate and clean energy in a just and equitable way.”
This, just as we needed some good news.
Steve Miller
Nauvoo, Ill.
