Election Day is less than two weeks away, so I urge you to vote on April 4! In addition to important school board elections, we also elect City Council members. We are fortunate to have quality candidates seeking re-election this year in both the 6th and 7th Wards.
Patty Maples is a long-time resident of the 6th Ward who has over 30 years of experience at City Hall. She uses this experience as an insider to help her fellow residents and provide insight to her fellow council members. Patty uses her working knowledge as a member of the Plan Commission, Aeronautics Committee, Preservation Commission, Human Rights Commission and the Public Arts Commission. Her most valuable knowledge of risk management, insurance and human resource issues has certainly been an added benefit most recently.
Ben Uzelac has been an advocate for improving infrastructure throughout the 7th Ward. He has championed street improvements and addressed dilapidating structures. He understands the need for a vibrant downtown. His technology expertise was invaluable following the city’s cyber incident last year. Ben also serves on the 9-1-1 Board, Public Arts Commission, Public Library Board and the Technology Committee. Ben leads the Council in using technology to our advantage and marketing Quincy as a great place to live, work and play.
Let’s keep these experienced representatives on City Council. I urge you to vote and to reelect Patty Maples and Ben Uzelac to represent the residents of the 6th and 7th Ward, respectively.
