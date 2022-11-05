As a member of our hometown community and of Right to Life of Adams County, I was dismayed to see that several local media outlets recently covered a pro-choice event, but have not covered pro-life events in many years. At the recent Life Chain prayer event, over 50 people came to pray and many more honked and clapped as they drove by. I believe that the majority of people of the tri-state area believe in the right to life of every person, but the national noise has drowned out their voices.
Our Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Science proves that human life begins at conception. How can we not do our best to protect those who are too little to protect themselves?
