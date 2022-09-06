This just doesn't make sense to me. The story about the "Cocktails for a Cause" event that was held in Quincy on Aug. 11th covered many of the reasons that suicide awareness and possible prevention is so important in our community. However, is the event overshadowed by the idea of using alcohol as a means of raising funds for this important subject?
I suppose that having "celebrities" pouring the booze and encouraging the attendees to imbibe is a good way to raise some bucks, but is it sending mixed messaging to the community? "Here, have a drink. Raise money to fund mental health treatment." Alcoholism is one of the leading mental health issues, not only in our community, but throughout the country. Alcohol use and abuse are a leading cause of suicide, with 20 to 40% of suicides involving alcohol. So, is selling booze a good way to fight alcohol involved suicides? I personally knew several people, good people, that took their own lives during a binge of alcohol abuse.
I want to make clear the point that I am not against having a drink on occasion. My point though, is that using this substance to raise money to lessen the effect of the same substance seems counter intuitive to me. The folks that attended the event are to be thanked for their contributions, as are the fine folks that acted as celebrity bartenders. It's the message that disturbs me.
Our area is drastically under served when it comes to facilities and programs that offer detoxification services and long term treatment under the care of practitioners that are well trained and highly skilled in the area of mental health related to the subject of substance abuse. Many area patients are forced to travel long distances to get the effective treatment that is so sorely absent in our community. Perhaps we could begin the conversation about creating our own center to diagnose and treat these ever growing problems, and then hold a fund raiser to develop a solution.
