To The Herald-Whig:

This just doesn't make sense to me. The story about the "Cocktails for a Cause" event that was held in Quincy on Aug. 11th covered many of the reasons that suicide awareness and possible prevention is so important in our community. However, is the event overshadowed by the idea of using alcohol as a means of raising funds for this important subject?

