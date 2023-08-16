To The Herald-Whig:
I don’t always understand politics, but I was surprised to read recent articles that characterized pregnancy help centers in Illinois as a bad thing, and I wanted to share my experience with one back when I lived in Quincy. Birthright became a safe place for me and my two children. As a single mother with limited resources, they provided me with so much support that I badly needed. They also provided me with strength, guidance, and unconditional love, not because they have to, but because they choose to. By the grace of God and the support from the volunteers at Birthright, my life has been changed and I will forever be grateful for them. They dedicate their time to help young, struggling mothers who don’t have what they need, and I think we should appreciate them more for what they do.
