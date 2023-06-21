The Quincy Park Board's "blindsiders" (VanCamp cites 'blindside' vote as a reason for resignation, June 16 Herald-Whig) ousted John Frankenhoff as president in what some may say was a "coup." Commissioner Jeff VanCamp took umbrage with the "blindsiders" for not swearing allegiance to Frankenhoff. Frankenhoff, with VanCamp deserting him, appears to have been neutralized on park board business.
And VanCamp's excuse to resign was superficial. "I can respect people who pursue agendas that compete with mine, but I won't deal with hidden agendas (agendas and "hidden" agendas?). I've decided not to spend the next 24 months trying to sort the two out." It appears Frankenhoff sorts them out with ease.
