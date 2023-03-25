On April 4, Quincy voters will head to the polls to elect members of the City Council. Only two of those races, the 6th and 7th Wards, are contested. In both of these races, the choice could not be clearer as Patty Maples and Benjamin Uzelac, two fantastic members of the Quincy City Council, are running for reelection.
Patty Maples was appointed in May 2022 to replace 6th Ward Alderwoman Katie Awerkamp, who resigned her seat. Maples is a longtime resident of the 6th Ward and worked for the city of Quincy for nearly 30 years, mainly in Risk Management and Human Resources. Her institutional knowledge and experience working in local government makes her an extremely effective member of the City Council. Maples serves on the Plan Commission, Aeronautics Committee, Preservation Commission, Human Rights Commission and the Public Arts Commission. At this critical crossroads for the city of Quincy, it is imperative we have aldermen who are battle-tested and proven leaders. Patty Maples has delivered during her short time on the City Council and deserves to be elected to a full, four-year term representing the 6th Ward.
Benjamin Uzelac was elected to the City Council in 2019, unseating Alderwoman Terri Heinicke in the 7th Ward. Uzelac is one of Quincy’s brightest young leaders. Uzelac has been a fierce advocate over the past four years for infrastructure improvements within his ward and a strong supporter of Downtown Quincy, particularly advocating for a strong commercial base and increased residential units in the District. Uzelac understands how a strong and vibrant downtown can boost the local economy by creating jobs and spurring even more development. He is a member of the 9-1-1 Board, Public Arts Commission, Public Library Board and the Technology Committee. His background as a web developer for a local marketing firm gives him a unique perspective when looking at how the city can use technology to its advantage and market Quincy to prospective residents. Uzelac has done a superb job representing his constituents and earns another four-year term serving the 7th Ward.
Both Maples and Uzelac know that Quincy is strong when we invest in public safety, infrastructure, and economic development while also being fiscally responsible. To keep Quincy moving forward, I urge the residents of the 6th and 7th Wards to vote for Alderwoman Patty Maples and Alderman Benjamin Uzelac on Tuesday, April 4.
