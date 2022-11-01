To The Herald-Whig:
My voice is hoarse but my spirit is unbroken. I don’t want this to come across as “political party agenda.” I don’t appreciate partisanship. I value truth and ethical behavior. Unfortunately, there’s a judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois (which serves eight counties: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike, and Schuyler) who has been wholly unethical. Apart from spreading rumors that those who opposed his ruling in People v. Drew Clinton are “the left” and we paid a PR firm to “attack” him, untrue on both points, he’s lied to the public about Illinois law. He wrote, “Had this (assault) taken place two weeks earlier, this matter would have had to be taken up in juvenile court,” because the defendant was 18 years old. When charged with sexual assault in Illinois, defendants who are 17 years old could be tried as adults. He wrote, “The People failed to prove that the digital penetration was without the consent or that C.J.V. was unable to consent.” But here’s the bottom line: The defendant testified he initiated sexual contact with the victim. The victim was 16 years old. That fact was established. In Illinois, a 16-year-old is never able, under any circumstances, to offer consent. Never. If you give beer to someone under age and get caught, saying they told you they were older doesn’t get you off the hook; the same is true of sexual assault — it doesn’t matter if the assailant doesn’t know the victim’s age, even if the victim lies about their age. In some states, there is a “Romeo and Juliet loophole” that can lessen the severity of consequences. For one, in those states, the defendant is still considered guilty; for two, Illinois doesn’t have that loophole.
