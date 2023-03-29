To The Herald-Whig:
The April 4 election may seem unimportant with no mayoral race and few contested alderman races, but one of the most important roles in our community is that of a board member for the Quincy Public Schools. We have the opportunity to continue exemplary service to our community by the three board members willing to serve another term in Shelley Arns, Latonya Brock and Jim Whitfield. They are recommending Curtis Sethaler to join them on the board for the upcoming election. As a fellow local government leader for over 20 years, I recognize the hard work they put in for our community and our children. They are committed to education and providing only the best for our students and staff.
