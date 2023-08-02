To The Herald-Whig:
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 1:01 am
To The Herald-Whig:
I watched a recent Quincy City Council meeting on Facebook and I felt sorry for the mayor having to be told that City Council members of his own party do not have confidence in his leadership.
I feel sorry for the City Council members who were complaining, but I was proud of those City Council members who were looking for more information and held back.
If I worked for the Quincy Police Department, I would have a difficult time going to work with no contract for two years. What is the reason for the delay? Why so many issues with the Police and Fire Commission?
If I worked for the city of Quincy in any capacity, I would have trouble supporting the current leadership when the status of my health insurance was in question. What is the problem and why has it taken so long to fix?
I can’t tell who is right and who is wrong, but it occurred to me that things aren’t working the way they should. So much finger pointing between people.
Did I read at a recent City Council meeting that a leader of the Republican Party in Adams County was asking for cooperation from elected Republicans? Stop the in-fighting and manage the city of Quincy. Take care of your employees and citizens, I believe was his message.
As a result of all this angst, it occurred to me that we should look into a paid professional city manager. The City’s budget is large and the city’s issues too great to entrust this responsibility to inexperienced leaders who are guided by political affiliation and not the common good of all.
Kevin Krummel
Quincy
