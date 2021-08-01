To The Herald-Whig:
I am a physician in Quincy, Ill. This week, I received emails from Quincy Medical Group and Blessing Hospital updating providers on the increasing rates of COVID-19 in our community. I felt my stomach sink. For over a year, I have been praying for the time when vaccinations would be widely available, and we could finally put this pandemic behind us. I was so excited to roll up my sleeve and receive my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December. I could figuratively see the end of the pandemic as my wife and I, along with many other healthcare providers, volunteered extra time at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in a remarkably well-coordinated effort to administer vaccinations to people who came from far and near to receive their free vaccine. “Thank you for helping us end the pandemic,” I told them. But it seems that after the initial enthusiasm, vaccination rates have come to a screeching halt. I cannot understand it. The vaccine is our collective ticket out of this nightmarish pandemic which has lasted far too long. Vaccinations are free, and they are available to anyone 12 years and older. We could end the pandemic, at least in Adams County, by the end of the summer. That is why it is so disheartening to see a resurgence now. One hopeful statistic is that over 80% of people over the age of 65 in Adams County are already fully vaccinated. The younger generations should seek to match this number. I am writing to any who may be on the fence. Now is the time to act! If you have questions or fears about the vaccine, please talk with your healthcare provider. Are you young, healthy, and unconcerned about COVID-19? Please consider vaccination for the noble purpose of ending the pandemic and protecting others. I was vaccinated because I want to protect children and others who are ineligible for vaccination; I want to take off my mask and meet with people face to face; I want to shake hands and hug again; I want to stop making kids get nasal swabs before I can take their tonsils out; I want businesses to thrive; I want to be able to bring treats to my kids’ soccer games and have end-of-the-season t-ball parties. We can do this! We have the tools we need to end the pandemic. Let’s get vaccinated now!
Abraham Sheffield, M.D.
Quincy