The League of Women Voters of Adams County (LWVAC) regrets that our efforts to provide our fellow citizens with the opportunity to become better informed about candidates running for local and state office have been thwarted. Having collaborated with WGEM to provide viewers the opportunity to hear Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. representative and Adams County clerk present their views on important issues, we learned that Mary Miller and Ryan Niekamp declined the invitation from WGEM to participate in this venture.
Because the Republican candidates declined to participate, the program WGEM and the LWVAC attempted to present to viewers did not take place. The LWVAC is nonpartisan and so could not participate in such a program unless candidates from both parties agreed to do so.
The LWVAC looks forward to a time when all candidates will be willing to participate in such programs because they too are committed to the value of an informed electorate. The mission of the LWVAC is to provide our fellow citizens with the opportunity to be more fully informed about the positions candidates hold on significant matters that affect them and the common good.
