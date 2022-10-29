To The Herald-Whig:

The League of Women Voters of Adams County (LWVAC) regrets that our efforts to provide our fellow citizens with the opportunity to become better informed about candidates running for local and state office have been thwarted. Having collaborated with WGEM to provide viewers the opportunity to hear Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. representative and Adams County clerk present their views on important issues, we learned that Mary Miller and Ryan Niekamp declined the invitation from WGEM to participate in this venture.

