To The Herald-Whig:
As a former Quincy Park Board Commissioner, I feel the public may not be aware that once again the sale of land in Parker Heights Park is being considered. This came up four years ago when I was on the board and three of us voted against it. Knapheide Manufacturing wanted more than 3 acres for a parking lot for their trucks. They have reduced their request to 1.17 acres. This means it will not need to be put on the ballot for a vote of the public. The Park District spent almost $1 million to extend the Klinger Trail through Parker Heights. It makes no sense to carve out part of the old growth woods for a parking lot, even if they promise to erect some sort of visual barrier. If you are as concerned as I, please make your opinion known to the commissioners either in person at the 6 p.m. public meeting on Aug. 10, or email them. Their emails are on the Park District website.
