To The Herald-Whig:
On April 4, voters will be rewarded by voting for Patty Maples, 6th Ward Alderwoman. I had the privilege of working with Patty for close to 31 years. Patty will represent you completely as she should when you put your trust in her and elect her to the 6th Ward alderwoman, a seat she was appointed to in May 2022. My years of working with Patty I found she always did her homework before she made a decision. I have followed her since she was appointed to 6th Ward alderwoman, and I find she still does her homework, listens to her constituents in her ward and makes her decisions accordingly to what her constituents want and is best for them. She has been appointed to several committees during her time on the City Council and she attends them all. Patty is on at least five committees which take up a lot of time. Patty is dedicated to her position as 6th Ward alderwoman. Patty also returns phone calls.
