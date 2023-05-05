As a registered nurse for my entire professional life, I can tell you every day working in healthcare is special. But two weeks in May are extra special — National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. As the person honored to lead the nearly 4,000 members of the Blessing Health team serving residents of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa, I thank each of them publicly for their exceptional work, around the clock, every day of the year.
No job is easy. But in healthcare, while we often see people at their happiest — as with the birth of a healthy baby — we most often see people when they are racked with pain and consumed by stress and fear. The Blessing Health team is at its best in either situation, dedicated to providing each patient and their loved ones the highest quality care and support. Illness and injury take a toll on patients and loved ones. Caregivers feel that toll, too, even professionals. And each day, the caregivers of Blessing Health return to work, ready to give of themselves again.
