As a former Republican alderman of Quincy, I have a vested interest in the success of the city and the residents. It is therefore with great concern that I write this Op-Ed to question the current mayor's actions that have undermined public safety.
First and foremost, the mayor should not publicly criticize department leaders. It creates a divisive environment within the department and does not serve the best interests of the community. Instead, the mayor should work collaboratively with department leaders to identify and address concerns.
Furthermore, the mayor should not try to usurp the authority of the Fire and Police Commission. This commission is granted its authority by the City Council, and any attempt to undermine its authority is an affront to our democratic values. We should appoint individuals who have the best interest of the city and allow them to fulfill their duties and responsibilities without influence.
Another issue that must be addressed is the police union's lack of a contract for over two years. This has created morale issues within the department and made it difficult to attract new officers to the force. The mayor should have worked with the union to negotiate a fair and reasonable contract that will enable the department to operate effectively. During my first term as alderman, I had the privilege to serve on the negotiating committee for the police contract. It is important to negotiate fairly with our employees and not allow an arbitrator from Springfield to tell us what is best for our employees and city.
Lastly, the mayor must be transparent about the "whistleblower" complaint and investigation. It is the duty of the mayor to share updates with the City Council and keep the public informed. Failure to do so undermines public trust in the government and sends the wrong message to our community.
In conclusion, public safety is a fundamental responsibility of any government. It is therefore imperative that the current mayor takes steps to address these issues and restore public confidence in the city's ability to keep its citizens safe. By working collaboratively with department leaders, respecting the authority of the Fire and Police Commission, negotiating a fair contract with the police union, and being transparent about the "whistleblower" complaint and investigation, the mayor can demonstrate a commitment to public safety and the values of our great city of Quincy.
