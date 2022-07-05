To The Herald-Whig:
Much has been written about the gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Lisa Benson’s (May 31) editorial cartoon of Congress’ failure to hit the mark (i.e. not focusing on mental illness as a cause of gun violence) is, sadly, the latest GOP talking point. The implication, of course, is that people with mental illness are inherently dangerous and liable to commit violent crimes, including mass shootings.
There is no doubt that some people with mental illness can be violent; however, they only account for about 3 to 5% of all violent crimes in the U.S. According to MentalHealth.gov, people with severe mental illness are up to ten times more likely to be victims of violent crime. The vast majority of them are not violent.
Also, mental illness is far more common than many people realize. According to Johns Hopkins University, an estimated 26% of Americans age 18 and up have a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year. That’s one in four. The most common disorders are major depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders. Each of these can be controlled to a great extent and need not be a life sentence of misery.
It’s pathetic that the GOP focuses on mental illness as the cause of gun violence, and then decides to ignore the need to fund treatment facilities and programs. Most egregiously, Texas ranks last among the states in funding for mental illness treatment. This is a serious problem. It should not be a rhetorical device to distract us from the main cause of gun violence: easy access to and few restrictions on guns.
Catherine Kuehl
Quincy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.